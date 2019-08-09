The new Farmfoods store

First look inside Kirkby's new Farmfoods - here are some of the bargains on offer

Kirkby's new Farmfoods store opened on Lowmoor Road today

Here are some of the bargains up for grabs - the store is open until 8pm so don't miss out!

The new store covers 594 square meters, and has created 12 jobs

1. Inside the store

A 24 pack of Richmond sausages will set you back 1.99

2. 24 Sausages

It might not be the weather for it now, but if you're planning a BBQ, why not serve up these chorizo burgers? They're only 2.99 for 12.

3. Chorizo Burgers

These sliced, cooked chicken breast strips are handy to have in the freezer thanks to their versatility - why not serve up fajitas,, a curry or a summer salad?

4. Cooked chicken strips

