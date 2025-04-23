After being unearthed, the hoard of 22 coins were declared as treasure and purchased by the museum in 2009.
Now they are the centrepiece of the museum’s historic collection of coins and banknotes which has been put on display after decades in storage.
The small but interesting set of coins and banknotes, representing the last 2,000 years of money, is on show in an exhibition called ‘Money Talks: Stories from the Coins’ until Saturday, June 28.
The exhibition has been devised and curated by Mansfield Council’s Collections Officer Dr Anja Thompson-Rohde, as part of the museum’s mission to unlock its historic collections and make them more visible and more accessible.
See the museum website for more details of what’s on: www.mansfield.gov.uk/museum/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.