First look: Coins treasure gets debut display at Mansfield museum

By Phoebe Cox
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 12:54 BST
Roman silver coins found by a metal detector user near Mansfield Woodhouse in 2007 have gone on public view for the first time at Mansfield Museum.

After being unearthed, the hoard of 22 coins were declared as treasure and purchased by the museum in 2009.

Now they are the centrepiece of the museum’s historic collection of coins and banknotes which has been put on display after decades in storage.

The small but interesting set of coins and banknotes, representing the last 2,000 years of money, is on show in an exhibition called ‘Money Talks: Stories from the Coins’ until Saturday, June 28.

The exhibition has been devised and curated by Mansfield Council’s Collections Officer Dr Anja Thompson-Rohde, as part of the museum’s mission to unlock its historic collections and make them more visible and more accessible.

See the museum website for more details of what’s on: www.mansfield.gov.uk/museum/.

The new exhibition at Mansfield Museum aims to enhance visibility and accessibility of its historic collections.

1. Money talks

The new exhibition at Mansfield Museum aims to enhance visibility and accessibility of its historic collections. Photo: Mansfield Museum

The attached photo shows the oldest coin of the Roman hoard (179-170 BCE), a coin of Julius Caesar with an elephant on it, and the ‘newest’ coin - a coin of Emperor Tiberius 14-37 CE.

2. Caesar

The attached photo shows the oldest coin of the Roman hoard (179-170 BCE), a coin of Julius Caesar with an elephant on it, and the ‘newest’ coin - a coin of Emperor Tiberius 14-37 CE. Photo: Mansfield Museum

The small but interesting set of coins and banknotes, representing the last 2,000 years of money, is on show in the exhibition.

3. Bank notes

The small but interesting set of coins and banknotes, representing the last 2,000 years of money, is on show in the exhibition. Photo: Mansfield Museum

The exhibition includes coins, banknotes, and other money-related items from the museum collection, including portrait paintings, to help visitors to understand the messages hidden in pictures of people.

4. Messages

The exhibition includes coins, banknotes, and other money-related items from the museum collection, including portrait paintings, to help visitors to understand the messages hidden in pictures of people. Photo: Mansfield Museum

