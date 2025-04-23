After being unearthed, the hoard of 22 coins were declared as treasure and purchased by the museum in 2009.

Now they are the centrepiece of the museum’s historic collection of coins and banknotes which has been put on display after decades in storage.

The small but interesting set of coins and banknotes, representing the last 2,000 years of money, is on show in an exhibition called ‘Money Talks: Stories from the Coins’ until Saturday, June 28.

The exhibition has been devised and curated by Mansfield Council’s Collections Officer Dr Anja Thompson-Rohde, as part of the museum’s mission to unlock its historic collections and make them more visible and more accessible.

See the museum website for more details of what’s on: www.mansfield.gov.uk/museum/.

1 . Money talks The new exhibition at Mansfield Museum aims to enhance visibility and accessibility of its historic collections. Photo: Mansfield Museum Photo Sales

2 . Caesar The attached photo shows the oldest coin of the Roman hoard (179-170 BCE), a coin of Julius Caesar with an elephant on it, and the ‘newest’ coin - a coin of Emperor Tiberius 14-37 CE. Photo: Mansfield Museum Photo Sales

3 . Bank notes The small but interesting set of coins and banknotes, representing the last 2,000 years of money, is on show in the exhibition. Photo: Mansfield Museum Photo Sales

4 . Messages The exhibition includes coins, banknotes, and other money-related items from the museum collection, including portrait paintings, to help visitors to understand the messages hidden in pictures of people. Photo: Mansfield Museum Photo Sales