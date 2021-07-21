First look at new Warsop Co-op ahead of launch featuring special appearance by children’s favourite the Gruffalo

With the opening falling within the school summer holidays there will be some fun activities on offer for families to enjoy, including face painting, free bike checks and repairs from Inclusive Pedals, refreshments and the Gruffalo will be will be making personal appearances at intervals throughout the day and there will be opportunities to take photos with the children’s literary favourite.

Across the launch weekend there will also be a summer food bank drive as part of Central England Co-op’s Summer Food Bank Appeal where customers will be able to donate and support Sherwood Forest Food Bank.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The progress of the new Warsop Central England Co-op store

Natalie Smith, Warsop Central England Co-operative store manager, said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to our great local community and being there with the vital food and essentials they need in these uncertain times.

“We are delighted to be able to offer some fun activities for our local community on launch day and across the weekend, such as welcoming the Gruffalo which I’m sure will be a wonderful holiday treat for local children.

“We also hope to be able to donate lots of much-needed items to Sherwood Forest Food Bank to support their vital work, so please do come down and see what is going on and enjoy the launch with us.”