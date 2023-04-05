News you can trust since 1952
First look at new Mansfield gift shop, One Gift to Another

A Mansfield couple have expanded their businesses by opening a new gift shop in the town.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 5th Apr 2023, 09:30 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:29 BST

Tina and Richard Evison are the owners of Regency Cleaners on Regency Street, Mansfield, and have now opened up a new shop, One Gift to Another, on Toothill Lane.

Tina said: “Richard and I lived in Ilkeston for many years and decided to come to Mansfield as Richard’s family lives up here.

"We decided to open a new retail shop as our first shop, Regency Cleaners, was getting a bit full.”

The new shop will include everything from gifts and toys to bikes, scooters and remote controlled cars.

One Gift to Another officially opened its doors on Saturday, April 1.

Tina said: “Our hopes and plans are to see how much support we receive from customers in our first year and, if all goes well, expand to a larger shop.”

First look at new gift and toy shop in Mansfield, One Gift to Another

1. One Gift to Another

First look at new gift and toy shop in Mansfield, One Gift to Another Photo: Brian Eyre

Richard and Tina Evison have opened new gift shop, One Gift to Another

2. One Gift to Another

Richard and Tina Evison have opened new gift shop, One Gift to Another Photo: Brian Eyre

First look at new gift and toy shop in Mansfield, One Gift to Another

3. One Gift to Another

First look at new gift and toy shop in Mansfield, One Gift to Another Photo: Brian Eyre

First look at new gift and toy shop in Mansfield, One Gift to Another

4. One Gift to Another

First look at new gift and toy shop in Mansfield, One Gift to Another Photo: Brian Eyre

