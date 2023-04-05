A Mansfield couple have expanded their businesses by opening a new gift shop in the town.

Tina and Richard Evison are the owners of Regency Cleaners on Regency Street, Mansfield, and have now opened up a new shop, One Gift to Another, on Toothill Lane.

Tina said: “Richard and I lived in Ilkeston for many years and decided to come to Mansfield as Richard’s family lives up here.

"We decided to open a new retail shop as our first shop, Regency Cleaners, was getting a bit full.”

The new shop will include everything from gifts and toys to bikes, scooters and remote controlled cars.

One Gift to Another officially opened its doors on Saturday, April 1.

Tina said: “Our hopes and plans are to see how much support we receive from customers in our first year and, if all goes well, expand to a larger shop.”

