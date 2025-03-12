First look at new community grocery store in Kirkby with a focus on keeping families fed

A community grocery store has opened in Kirkby, run by Illuminate Hope Church, focused on feeding families by providing affordable weekly shopping and support services.

The Kirkby store opened on Wednesday, March 12 at 48 Lowmoor Road, serving the communities of Nottingham and Ashfield.

Illuminate Hope is a Christian community interest company established to serve Kirkby and the surrounding areas in Nottinghamshire.

According to their Facebook page, their initiative stems from a genuine desire to support the community and bring hope to individuals and families facing difficulties and hardships.

Illuminate Hope has a clear vision to alleviate the pressures faced by individuals experiencing various forms of poverty, such as financial, food, material, health, and educational challenges.

To support residents, save them money, and reduce waste, the organisation has opened a community grocery store in Kirkby.

Follow the store’s page at www.facebook.com/communitygrocerykirkbyinashfield for more details.

Here is a look inside…

Community Grocery Kirkby-in-Ashfield, located at 48 Lowmoor Road, opened its doors on Wednesday, March 12.

1. Opening

Community Grocery Kirkby-in-Ashfield, located at 48 Lowmoor Road, opened its doors on Wednesday, March 12. Photo: Community Grocery Kirkby-in-Ashfield

The concept of a community grocery store serves as a bridge between a food bank and a supermarket, with a goal to provide food at lower prices for the community.

2. Community

The concept of a community grocery store serves as a bridge between a food bank and a supermarket, with a goal to provide food at lower prices for the community. Photo: Community Grocery Kirkby-in-Ashfield

It was a very busy first morning at the store, with many happy new members joining.

3. Look inside

It was a very busy first morning at the store, with many happy new members joining. Photo: Community Grocery Kirkby-in-Ashfield

The store is well-stocked with fresh produce and features a spacious, accessible, and vibrant layout.

4. Fresh and vibrant

The store is well-stocked with fresh produce and features a spacious, accessible, and vibrant layout. Photo: Community Grocery Kirkby-in-Ashfield

