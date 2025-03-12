First look at new community grocery store in Kirkby with a focus on keeping families fed

The Kirkby store opened on Wednesday, March 12 at 48 Lowmoor Road, serving the communities of Nottingham and Ashfield.
Illuminate Hope is a Christian community interest company established to serve Kirkby and the surrounding areas in Nottinghamshire.
According to their Facebook page, their initiative stems from a genuine desire to support the community and bring hope to individuals and families facing difficulties and hardships.
Illuminate Hope has a clear vision to alleviate the pressures faced by individuals experiencing various forms of poverty, such as financial, food, material, health, and educational challenges.
To support residents, save them money, and reduce waste, the organisation has opened a community grocery store in Kirkby.
Follow the store’s page at www.facebook.com/communitygrocerykirkbyinashfield for more details.
Here is a look inside…