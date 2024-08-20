First look: Ashfield writer's BBC series Sherwood returns with bank holiday double bill

By Phoebe Cox
Published 12th Jun 2024, 16:47 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2024, 11:59 BST
David Morrissey, Monica Dolan, David Harewood, Lorraine Ashbourne, Robert Lindsay, Perry Fitzpatrick, Christine Bottomley, Michael Balogun, and Oliver Huntingdon are part of the cast in the series filmed in Nottingham – as created by Ashfield writer, James Graham.

Sherwood series two launches with a bank holiday double bill on Sunday, August 25 and Monday, August 26, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The series, written by Ashfield-born writer, James Graham, delves deeper into the powerful themes that resonated with audiences in the UK.

Series one was a critical and ratings success when it aired in June of 2022, with 7.5 million viewers in the UK, making it one of the most-watched new dramas that year.

The series, with a star-studded cast including new and returning members, offers a powerful and resonant portrayal of community and modern-day Britain.

Set in the present day, it introduces two new families who become involved with the Sparrows, becoming entangled in a complex web of local gangs, old rivalries, revenge, and betrayal.

At the same time, the newly appointed Sheriff of Nottingham passionately opposes a proposed new mine for the area.

The proposal brings the promise of much-needed jobs and prosperity but also unwelcome reminders of the legacy that has plagued the community for so long.

Here is your first look at the second series…

Robert Lindsay (Franklin Warner). Lindsay was born in Ilkeston, Nottingham.

1. Nottingham actors

Robert Lindsay (Franklin Warner). Lindsay was born in Ilkeston, Nottingham.

David Morrissey.

2. David Morrisey stars

David Morrissey.

Monica Dolan (Ann Branson) and Perry Fitzpatrick (Rory Sparrow).

3. Sherwood series two

Monica Dolan (Ann Branson) and Perry Fitzpatrick (Rory Sparrow).

Michael Balogun (Harry Summers) and David Harewood (Denis Bottomley).

4. First look

Michael Balogun (Harry Summers) and David Harewood (Denis Bottomley).

