First look: Ashfield writer's BBC series Sherwood returns with bank holiday double bill

Sherwood series two launches with a bank holiday double bill on Sunday, August 25 and Monday, August 26, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The series, written by Ashfield-born writer, James Graham, delves deeper into the powerful themes that resonated with audiences in the UK.

Series one was a critical and ratings success when it aired in June of 2022, with 7.5 million viewers in the UK, making it one of the most-watched new dramas that year.

The series, with a star-studded cast including new and returning members, offers a powerful and resonant portrayal of community and modern-day Britain.

Set in the present day, it introduces two new families who become involved with the Sparrows, becoming entangled in a complex web of local gangs, old rivalries, revenge, and betrayal.

At the same time, the newly appointed Sheriff of Nottingham passionately opposes a proposed new mine for the area.

The proposal brings the promise of much-needed jobs and prosperity but also unwelcome reminders of the legacy that has plagued the community for so long.

Here is your first look at the second series…

