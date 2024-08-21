First Dates in Mansfield – Deal or No Deal? Residents' reality TV dreams revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Recent data reveals that Mansfield has been ranked as one of the top towns in the country eager to participate in a reality TV show.

The latest research has identified the UK areas where people are most interested in becoming reality TV stars.

Mansfield has been ranked sixth in this study.

Casino Revisor's experts analysed the average monthly Google searches in cities and towns across the UK for terms related to reality TV show applications, such as ‘how to apply for The Chase’ and ‘First Dates application.’

Mansfield town centre shoppers.

They calculated the number of searches per 100,000 citizens in each area to determine which place is the most eager to be a reality TV star and which specific shows they are most interested in applying for.

Preston came out on top, with 294 monthly Google searches for reality TV applications per 100,000 citizens.

Closely following is Rochdale, with 283 monthly searches per 100,000 residents, respectively.

Wakefield ranks third, with 282 monthly searches per 100,000 people.

Mansfield came in at sixth place with a 250 average for Google searches per 100,000 citizens.

The research also revealed the top 10 reality shows that are commonly searched for.

Shows included Love Island, First Dates, Deal or No Deal, Britain’s Got Talent and The Chase.

Love Island secured the top spot, with Deal or Not Deal ranking second.

Franz Ostendorff, gambling expert and author of Casino Revisor, said: “It is fascinating to see which reality TV shows capture the attention of people around the UK.

“These shows not only provide entertainment, but also give ordinary people a chance to find fame, love, or an audience for their talents.

“Whether it's performing on stage or answering trivia questions under pressure, these shows offer a chance for unforgettable experiences and, for some, a shot at achieving their lifelong dreams.

“It is also great to see the enthusiasm from smaller towns and cities, such as Preston and Rochdale, to appear on these shows.

“Perhaps people from these smaller areas are more eager to share their stories and personalities with a wider audience.

“As these shows continue to captivate audiences, it is exciting to imagine the potential for these future reality TV stars.”

This information was provided by Casino Revisor, casino experts.