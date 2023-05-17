Plans for the barrows, which draw inspiration from our ancient ancestors’ monuments, have been submitted to Gedling Council.

Planning permission for the site in Calverton to be a cemetery was granted last year, and this new application for the addition of one closed and two open barrows on a small part of the cemetery site is now awaiting approval.

The handcrafted stone barrows will have niches in which cremation urns are placed, providing a peaceful, nurturing final resting place.

An artist's impression of a proposed barrow at Calverton cemetery.

Located off George’s Lane outside the village of Calverton, the barrow will be a unique complex of two open chambers and one large round barrow. The ritual of using burial mounds (barrows) dates back millennia and Sacred Stones are responsible for reviving the craft of building these stunning monuments.

The site forms part of AW Lymn’s plan to extend its offering as it continues to expand across the region, with a total of 27 funeral homes throughout Nottinghamshire and South Derbyshire, including Chesterfield Road South in Mansfield, Welbeck Road in Mansfield Woodhouse and Sherwood Drive in Ollerton, as well as Southwell Road East in Rainworth, Patchwork Row in Shirebrook and Station Road, Sutton, alongside Main Street, Bulwell, and Portland Road, Hucknall.

Pete Clarson, AW Lymn commercial director, said: “We plan to create a multi-functional cemetery capable of supporting a variety of burial options, respecting the character of the site’s rural context, whilst also enhancing the potential of the site for wildlife.

CGI of proposed barrows at Calverton cemetery

“We're continuously looking for ways to expand our service offering and the addition of the barrows to our new cemetery has the potential to offer exactly that.”

For more than a century, AW Lymn has been helping the bereaved in the region with quality of service and value for money at the heart of its ethos. The business is constantly reflecting upon and listening to feedback from the families it serves and understands the barrow burial style is one which will appeal to a growing proportion of its customers.

Toby Angel, Sacred Stones managing director, said: “We’ve been working on the barrow scheme with AW Lymn for some time now and we are honoured to be working with a family business that, like barrows, has and will continue to stand the test of time.”

CGI of proposed barrows at Calverton cemetery