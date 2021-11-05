Fireworks and bonfire events in and around Eastwood and Kimberley this year

Eastwood:

- Eastwood Town Cricket Club’s popular bonfire and fireworks extravaganza is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 6.

Everyone is welcome to attend the Bonfire Night event at Eastwood Town Cricket Club, Greenhills Road, NG16 3FR. Gates are set to open for the event at 6pm, the bonfire will be lit at 7pm and fireworks will commence at 7.45pm.

Fireworks displays are being held across the district to celebrate Bonfire Night.

Entry is just £2 for adults and £1 for children. Young children can go free, if they are accompanied by an adult. Payment is by cash only.

The bar will be open and there will be a barbecue and other refreshments on offer.

Jacksdale:

- A FREE bonfire and fireworks event will be held at Jacksdale Miners Welfare on Saturday, October 30. Gates will open at 5pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and fireworks will go off at 7.45pm.

Selston:

- Selston’s ‘Fireworks Extravaganza’ will be held on Friday, November 5, at Selston Country Park. Gates will open at 5pm and the fireworks display will begin at 8pm. There will be a fun fair, hot food and a licensed bar on site. Entry is £5 for adults and £3 for under 12s.

Heanor:

- A fireworks extravaganza will take place on Thursday, November 4, at Heanor Town Football Club. Entry from 6pm, with the main display being held at 8pm. There will be a BBQ, indoor and outdoor bar, hot drinks stall, sweets stall, sparklers and glow sticks. Entry is £2 or free for under 10s. Cash only except in the bar.

Ilkeston:

- A fireworks event will be held at Ilkeston Rugby Club on Friday, November 5. Gates will open at 6pm. Entry is £5 for adults and £4 for children. There will be Indian food from the Spice Club, a jacket potato stall, popcorn and toffee apples. There will also be an outside bar. Free parking available.

- A night of fun and fireworks is set to be held at the Enterprise Club in Ilkeston on Friday, November 5. There will be two huge fireworks displays, as well as a big bonfire. Doors open at 6.30pm and bonfire will be lit at 7.30pm. Hot food will be on offer. Adults £3 and children £2.

- A family bonfire night will take place at Stainsby Hall Cricket Club in Ilkeston on Saturday, November 6. 7pm fire. Fireworks 7.45pm. £2 per person entry or £5 per family. Bar will be open and food will be available to purchase.