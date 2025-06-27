Firefighters called to Veolia waste lorry fire near Mansfield

Emergency services were called to a fire involving a Veolia waste collection lorry, believed to have been caused by the incorrect disposal of a lithium-ion battery.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 24, shortly after 11.30am in Rufford, and was responded to quickly by firefighters from Edwinstowe and Warsop Fire Station, with additional support from Newark and Blidworth Fire Stations.

The fire caused significant damage to the vehicle which made it more difficult for firefighters to extinguish the fire, and subsequently, severely damaged the lorry.

Station Manager Weatherall-Smith said: “Incidents like this highlight the serious risks associated with disposing of lithium-ion batteries.

“These batteries, which can be found in smartphones, laptops, vapes and e-scooters, can ignite when damaged, posing a real danger to the public.

“We urge people to check with their local council or recycling centre for safe battery disposable options. By disposing of batteries responsibly, we can help prevent future incidents from happening.”