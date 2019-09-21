Firefighters called to car fire in Mansfield

Firefighters from Mansfield attended a car fire last night (Friday, September 21).

The crew were called to the scene in Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield, at around 9.30pm.

Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield

Two breathing apparatus and two hose reels were used to put out the fire.