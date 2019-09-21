Firefighters called to car fire in Mansfield Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Firefighters from Mansfield attended a car fire last night (Friday, September 21). The crew were called to the scene in Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield, at around 9.30pm. Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield Two breathing apparatus and two hose reels were used to put out the fire. Unattended bonfire caused house fire in Sutton