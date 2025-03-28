Firefighters and police helped rescue man after he fell into stream in Mansfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was rescued after he fell into a stream in Mansfield.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Bridge Street, Mansfield, at 8pm on Thursday, March 27.

A statement from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters from Mansfield, Highfields, Newark and Shirebrook Fire Station (Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service) attended an incident at 8pm, on Bridge Street, Mansfield.

“A male had fallen into a stream, which forms part of the River Maun, however due to it being shallow, he had sustained injuries to his back.

A man had fallen into a stream in Mansfield. Photo by Philip Mitchell.

“Because of this, he was unable to get himself out of the water – firefighters performed a line rescue and got him out of the water on a stretcher.

“EMAS, HART and Nottinghamshire Police then took over this incident.”

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called to Bridge Street, Mansfield, at 7.42pm on March 27, after concerns were raised for a man’s safety.

“Our fire and ambulance colleagues also attended after the man fell over railings and into shallow water below.

“The man was rescued from the water and taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.”