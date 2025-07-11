Fire service puts rural response to the test at Sherwood Forest

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service have carried out a training exercise in the heart of Sherwood Forest, surrounding the world-famous Major Oak.

The exercise, carried out in partnership with Sherwood Forest, involved firefighters responding to a simulated wildfire, providing a valuable test of their operational skills.

It challenged the Service’s ability to respond to incidents in remote areas, while also evaluating the effectiveness of its radio communications and newly acquired wildfire equipment.

Firefighters from Edwinstowe, Retford, Tuxford, Warsop and Eastwood Fire Stations took part in this exercise and used brand-new vehicles and equipment such as the Polaris, Small Fires Unit and the HydroWall Hose.

Group Manager Tom Staples said: “We are currently seeing an increase in outdoor fires across the county due to the very warm weather, and we predict that this will continue into and throughout the summer holidays.

"We want to remind everyone to take care in outdoor areas: never use disposable barbecues or light campfires in forests or on open land, and make sure cigarettes are fully extinguished and disposed of properly.

“Yesterday's exercise was a vital opportunity for crews to practice their skills whilst working to protect some of Nottinghamshire’s most treasured outdoor spaces, and it shows our ongoing investment and commitment to keeping our local communities safe from fire.”

The training exercise was based around the Major Oak – one of the biggest oak trees in Britain which is thought to be around 1,000 years old. The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) work continues to protect the Major Oak and its surrounding woodland – something that was at the heart of the emergency service exercise.

Hollie Drake, RSPB Senior Site Manager for Sherwood Forest and Budby South Forest, said: “Wildfire is an exceptionally high risk in Sherwood Forest and Budby South Forest, especially given the prolonged hot and dry weather. If a blaze took hold, it would devastate hundreds of acres of rare ancient oak woodland and lowland heath and the habitats the landscape provides for.

“We have a strict ‘no campfires and barbecues’ policy across both reserves, but our staff have already had to take action to extinguish fires started by people who have not given any consideration to the damage they could cause.

“Working with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service in this way helps to understand how we can protect this vital space for nature from the risk of fire.”