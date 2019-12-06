Fire safety exercise at King’s Mill Hospital today

Patients and visitors at King’s Mill Hospital have been told not to be alarmed if they see firefighters at the hospital this afternoon

Nottinghamshire Fire Service will be carrying out a fire training exercise at 3pm today ( Friday 6 December 6).

King's Mill Hospital

A spokesman for Sherwood Forest Hospitals, which runs King’s Mill, said hospital service will not be affected by the training.

A statement said: “Nottinghamshire Fire Service will be carrying out a fire training exercise at the King’s Mill Hospital site.

“There should be no disruption to the delivery of patient services and the fire service will ensure the safety of all locations involved within the training areas.

“Fire Service personnel will be present on all floors of the towers at some point in the exercise.

“Staff members are asked to reassure patients and visitors that the fire service presence is for training purposes.

The exercise will not involve operating the hospital fire alarm systems.