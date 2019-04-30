Fire destroys or damages over 100 caravans in Blidworth - what we know so far

A huge fire has destroyed or damaged over 100 caravans in Blidworth today (Tuesday).

Here's what we know so far about the blaze.

Over 100 caravans have been destroyed or damaged in the fire

* Firefighters were called to the fire at around 1.55am

* Crews from Mansfield, Ashfield, Blidworth, Edwinstowe, Stockhill and Arnold attended the scene

* The incident was located just off the A614 at Far Baulker Farm

* Around 70 caravans, motor homes and a horse box were ‘destroyed’in the incident, with a further 50 caravans damaged by the heat.

* An investigation is now underway into the cause of the fire

