Fire-damaged Mansfield mill to be pulled down for development
Hermitage Mill was set ablaze in 2022 in a suspected arson, and parts of it had to be pulled down.
It was Grade II-listed and known as a piece of Mansfield’s industrial heritage, but was left badly damaged by the blaze.
Demolition plans have now been approved by Mansfield District Council for the remaining parts of the building to clear the site on Hermitage Lane.
The application from Walker Homes Ltd says the site could be used for development in the future.
It says children and adults frequently trespass on the site to explore the ruins or poach fish from the lake.
The five-storey mill on the River Maun is believed to date back to the late 1700s, and was built by the fourth Duke of Portland.
Around 20 fire crews were involved in dealing with the fire in March 2022.
Most of the upper storeys were pulled down for safety reasons, leaving the mill a shell of its former self.
Three teenagers were later arrested on suspicion of arson and later bailed.
Planning documents state: “At this stage, the demolition needs to take place to make the site safe and remove all excavation and unstable building hazards that are present.
“The applicant has secured the site boundaries, however they are still finding that children and adults are breaking into the site to either play in the existing building ruins or poach the fish out of the lake.”
There have been several attempts to bring the site back into use.
Plans were passed in 2016 for 32 homes and 25 flats, with the historic mill turned into exhibition space.
This was followed by plans to convert the building into a 70-bed care home, just weeks after the fire.
However, all of these projects failed to materialise.
