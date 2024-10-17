Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A historic Mansfield mill which was severely damaged in a fire several years ago will be completely demolished.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hermitage Mill was set ablaze in 2022 in a suspected arson, and parts of it had to be pulled down.

It was Grade II-listed and known as a piece of Mansfield’s industrial heritage, but was left badly damaged by the blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demolition plans have now been approved by Mansfield District Council for the remaining parts of the building to clear the site on Hermitage Lane.

Hermitage Mill was set ablaze in 2022 in a suspected arson, and parts of it had to be pulled down.

The application from Walker Homes Ltd says the site could be used for development in the future.

It says children and adults frequently trespass on the site to explore the ruins or poach fish from the lake.

The five-storey mill on the River Maun is believed to date back to the late 1700s, and was built by the fourth Duke of Portland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 20 fire crews were involved in dealing with the fire in March 2022.

Most of the upper storeys were pulled down for safety reasons, leaving the mill a shell of its former self.

Three teenagers were later arrested on suspicion of arson and later bailed.

Planning documents state: “At this stage, the demolition needs to take place to make the site safe and remove all excavation and unstable building hazards that are present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The applicant has secured the site boundaries, however they are still finding that children and adults are breaking into the site to either play in the existing building ruins or poach the fish out of the lake.”

There have been several attempts to bring the site back into use.

Plans were passed in 2016 for 32 homes and 25 flats, with the historic mill turned into exhibition space.

This was followed by plans to convert the building into a 70-bed care home, just weeks after the fire.

However, all of these projects failed to materialise.