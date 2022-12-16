Crews were called out to Prior Close in Sutton this afternoon (December 16).

Emergency fire engines were rushed to the incident from Ashfield, Mansfield and Alfreton fire stations following reports of a major blaze at a residence in Prior Close.

The fire has now been fully extinguished and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not known whether anyone was harmed in the incident.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 1.15pm today, fire engines from Ashfield, Mansfield and Alfreton attended a serious house fire in Prior Close, Sutton in Ashfield.

“The fire is now out, but our crews remain at the scene.

“The cause of the fire will be investigated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad