Fire crews still on scene following serious house fire in Sutton
Firefighters were called to action after a serious house fire broke out in Sutton this afternoon.
Emergency fire engines were rushed to the incident from Ashfield, Mansfield and Alfreton fire stations following reports of a major blaze at a residence in Prior Close.
The fire has now been fully extinguished and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause.
It is not known whether anyone was harmed in the incident.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 1.15pm today, fire engines from Ashfield, Mansfield and Alfreton attended a serious house fire in Prior Close, Sutton in Ashfield.
“The fire is now out, but our crews remain at the scene.
“The cause of the fire will be investigated.”
Further information and updates as we get them.