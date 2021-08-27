Fire crews still on scene 'dampening down' after Skegby fire
Fire engines were still on the scene at a Skeby farm today, Friday, after a blaze ripped through a barn where a llama was injured yesterday .
Two Nottinghamshire fire crews were still ‘dampening down’ after the fire destroyed the farm shelter.
Plumes of ash rained down, as multiple fire crews battled the blaze, with residents urged to avoid the Pleasley Road area.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service reported yesterday. “Six pumps, a water bowser and a command support unit were in attendance.The fire is located in a barn and animals have been evacuated. One llama has injuries and is being treated.”
A local resident said they believed the injured llama was cut after being caught on barbed wire while being driven from the flames.
Other animals were also evacuated.
Today, the service said: “We currently have two fire engines on scene dampening down. We have no update on the llama.”