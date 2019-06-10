Fire crews 'seriously delayed' tackling Blidworth fire thanks to fly-tipping

Fire fighters rushing to tackle a fire were seriously delayed, thanks to rubbish dumped at an emergency gate.

Crews raced to the fire, on Burma Road, Blidworth, at 11am on Sunday (June 9.)

Dale Lane (Picture: Blidworth Fire Station)

However, they were hindered when they could not access the emergency gate thanks to green waste that had been dumped.

A statement on Blidworth Fire Station's Facebook page said: "This morning, our efforts to gain entry into Dale Lane woods to tackle a fire, were severely delayed due to mindless fly tipping in front of the emergency access gate.

"Please report all instances of fly tipping to the police."

A spokeswoman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews experienced difficulties accessing the fire due to materials placed in front of the access point and we would like to remind members of the public to ensure that emergency access points are kept clear at all times.

"The incident had been dealt with by midday."