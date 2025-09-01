Fire crews called to Mansfield car park after structural damage caused

By Shelley Marriott
Published 1st Sep 2025, 12:02 BST
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to a multi-storey car park in Mansfield due to structural damage.

Mansfield District Council officers were also onsite with the Notts Fire and Rescue Service and Mansfield District Police at Walkden Street Car Park in Stockwell Gate North, Mansfield, on Saturday, August 30.

The car park is no longer used and was closed earlier this year due to safety concerns.

The area around the car park was closed off while inspections and damage limitation took place.

Walkden Street Car Park is no longer used and was closed earlier this year due to safety concerns

Shops in the area, including B&M, British Heart Foundation, Bolek I Lolek (Food Plus), were also closed for a period of time.

A post on the Mansfield District Council Facebook page said: “We want to thank everyone for their patience, along with our partners on site who have assisted us; Nottinghamshire Police, Nottinghamshire fire and rescue, Nottinghamshire county council and Arc partnership.”

The council said further inspections of the car park will be taking place over the coming days.

