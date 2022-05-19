Crews from Mansfield, Edwinstowe, Warsop, and Derbyshire’s Shirebrook fire stations attended the fire at the home of Cheryl Martins in Brown Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, at around 7.25pm.

Firefighters used water tender ladders to extinguish the fire.

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire was relatively small, however there was a large amount of smoke within the property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a fire at Mansfield Wildlife Rescue in Mansfield Woodhouse

"One woman was assessed by EMAS at the scene, and unfortunately a number of household animals died.

"Some animals were taken to a nearby veterinarians for assessment.

“A Fire Investigation found the cause to be electrical.

"We left the scene around 9pm.”

A resident, who lives on Brown Avenue, said: “I didn't see any smoke or anything like that.

"There were about four or five fire engines, three special units, an ambulance and about six police cars.

"With all those appliances I would think it was really serious.”

Another neighbour said: “I saw the police, fire and the ambulances. I knew there had been a fire but I didn't come out so I don’t really know what happened.”

Nearly £10,000 has already been raised after a fundraiser was set up by Paul Haywood, who runs Haywood’s, The Home Of Alrate Cheesecakes, on High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse.