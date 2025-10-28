The benefits of Walking

Find your perfect workout: The best gyms in Mansfield and Ashfield, reviewed by Google users.

By Tracy Smith
Published 28th Oct 2025, 14:14 GMT
As the days grow shorter and the evenings become colder and darker, the temptation to stay snuggled up on the sofa is stronger than ever. But instead of giving in to that lazy slump, why not find a local gym to keep you active and energised all winter long?

With the right atmosphere and equipment, you can beat the dark-night blues and stay on track with your fitness goals, all while keeping warm indoors.

This guide highlights the top-rated gyms across Mansfield and Ashfield, as recommended by Google reviewers.

We've sifted through the reviews to give you a clear, community-backed picture of what each gym offers, from the equipment and cleanliness to the overall atmosphere and staff friendliness to help you find a local fitness centre that aligns with your goals and provides the positive workout environment you're looking for.

JD Gyms, Old Mill Ln, Mansfield Woodhouse, NG19 9BG: Rated highly by users, this 24/7 gym offers a wide variety of cardio and strength equipment, group fitness classes, a boxing zone, and a women-only area. Users gave it 4.2 stars out of 230 reviews on Google.

Your Space, Portland St, Mansfield NG18 1HB: This gym gets positive reviews for its facilities, which include a swimming pool, sauna, steam room, and Jacuzzi. It's often praised for a welcoming atmosphere and a good selection of classes. Users gave it 4.3 stars out of 285 reviews on Google.

Kirkby Leisure Centre, Hodgkinson Rd, Kirkby in Ashfield, NG17 7DJ: This is a modern, comprehensive facility in Kirkby-in-Ashfield. It features an 85-station gym, a 25m swimming pool, fitness studios, a health suite with sauna and steam rooms, and a café. Users gave it 4.2 stars out of 410 reviews on Google.

