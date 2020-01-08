Find your musical side at big free event

Learn to Play Day – a free national event to encourage everyone in the UK to start making music – is coming to Nottinghamshire this March.

Supported by Jools Holland OBE, and run by charity Music for All, the 2020 Learn to Play Day will take place on March 28 and 29 and will see music shops, teachers, venues and schools throughout the county partner with leading musical instrument brands to offer thousands of free music lessons.

East Midlands Performing Arts Academy on Leeming Street in Mansfield is one of the Nottinghamshire venues taking part and further venues are set to be announced over the coming weeks.

Since being launched nine years ago, the Learn to Play Day initiative has helped thousands of people pick up and play a musical instrument.

Many had never played before, while others played as a child but gave up.

Held in partnership with the Musicians’ Union, the ‘Take It Away’ scheme and Making Music, the Learn to Play Day initiative has been growing in popularity with a record 10,000 free lessons held during last year’s event.

Jools Holland said: “As patron of the Music for All charity, I’m delighted to lend my support to National Learn to Play Day.

“It’s a pleasure to be able to share the joy of music, and this special day allows thousands to get involved as venues all over the country offer music lessons for free.”

Jamie Cullum, fellow music star, added: “National Learn to Play Day gives everyone a chance to play an instrument, even if they’ve never played before.

“This wonderful day introduces thousands to the magic of music making, and often reunites people with a lost passion for playing.

“Get involved and perhaps discover a skill you thought you didn’t have."

Visit www.musicforall.org.uk/learntoplayday for details.