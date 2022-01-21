Find out what your library has to offer at open day event in Mansfield

The open day on January 29, from 10am to noon, at Mansfield Central Library, will feature fun library activities and friendly tutor-led course taster sessions.

There will be information available about a range of low cost and free courses including Functional Skills courses in maths and English, ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages); and college courses for young people. You can even get free expert careers advice.

Visitors will be able to sign up to their library for free, gaining access to thousands of titles, both in the library and in digital form.

Mansfield Library and the monument for the centre of Sherwood Forest.

There will also be the chance to enrol in upcoming Inspire Learning courses.

Booking is not required, just drop in on the day, and join in.