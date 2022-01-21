Find out what your library has to offer at open day event in Mansfield
Enjoy free activities, learning sessions and career advice at Mansfield library open day as well as the chance to find out more about what’s on offer.
The open day on January 29, from 10am to noon, at Mansfield Central Library, will feature fun library activities and friendly tutor-led course taster sessions.
There will be information available about a range of low cost and free courses including Functional Skills courses in maths and English, ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages); and college courses for young people. You can even get free expert careers advice.
Visitors will be able to sign up to their library for free, gaining access to thousands of titles, both in the library and in digital form.
There will also be the chance to enrol in upcoming Inspire Learning courses.
Booking is not required, just drop in on the day, and join in.
To find out more visit inspireculture.org.uk, call 01623 677 200 or email [email protected]