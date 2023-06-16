News you can trust since 1952
Find out more about how you can support Southwell Minister at Volunteers' Fair

If you are interested in volunteering you can find out more about how to get involved at Southwell Minister’s Volunteers’ Fair.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 12:06 BST

On Tuesday, July 18, from 10am to 2pm, the Minster will host a volunteer fair to encourage anyone with an interest in learning new skills to come and join in and become part of the Minster family. There will also be a chance to go on a tour of the Minster.

Anyone signing up to become a volunteer will learn ‘on the job’ as full training will be given.

A Volunteers' Fair is being held at Southwell Minster
A Volunteers' Fair is being held at Southwell Minster
Canon Nigel Spraggins, chief officer of Southwell Minster, said: “We aren’t asking for previous experience in any of these fields, just a keen enthusiasm and a genuine interest to learn and be part of our wonderful cathedral community.

"All our volunteers are essential to the upkeep and development of this unique building and the important work that the Minster does.

"In return for their time, we can offer full training and references where requested.”