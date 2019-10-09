Final farewell to Mansfield gas board club as it closes after 42 years

After more than four decades of weddings, meetings and parties, staff and members have said a tearful goodbye to Mansfield's gas board club.

Mansfield Gas Sports and Social Club on Lime Tree Place, Mansfield, has closed its doors from the final time.

Staff behind the bar.

But, not before a farewell party, hosted by staff at the club including John Rhodes, who was manager at the club for 42 years, and ran it as a "successful business".

Heather Wain from Forest Town has worked at the club for six years and said she loved it.

She said: "It was a sad but magical night, lots of members came to say goodbye to the club.

"We were told it would close in May. We were all upset. One or two of us started crying.

Manager John Rhodes.

"I have loved my time there we were like a family.

"It was the best working years of my life."

Nightly the club was open for members and club meetings, including the Royal British Legion and The Green Jackets.

"Hundreds" of weddings, birthdays and christenings were also held in the function room.

John Rhodes, Heather Wain and Chris Austin.

Heather also claimed that the club was closed after the National Grid refused to renew the lease.

She said: "The National Grid wouldn't renew the lease and want the land so the club had to close.

"The staff have been made redundant, some are now retiring and some are taking a break from work.

"The wonderful world of the board will be missed."

Twins Shelia and Brenda were regulars.

The National Grid has been approached for comment.