'Fiercely independent' Margaret from Mansfield passes away aged 105

One of Mansfield’s oldest residents has passed away, months after celebrating her 105th birthday in her own home.

Margaret Rhodes who featured in your Chad in March when she celebrated her 105th birthday, sadly passed away last month.

Margaret Rhodes

Despite being one of Mansfield's oldest residents, Margaret still lived independently, thanks to support from Mansfield District Council's assist scheme and its lifeline service.

A spokesperson for Mansfield District Council said: "Sadly, we have learned that Margaret passed away and her funeral was held last month. We send our deepest sympathies to her family.

Her grand-daughter, Susie Rhodes Best, told the council that her grandmother thoroughly loved all the attention she received as a result of the coverage - and being My Mansfield's cover star for the March edition.

She said: "I would like to thank the council and also its ASSIST service, without which my grandmother would not have been able to maintain her independence until the very end of her life."

Margaret enjoyed her birthday with her family, which now spans five generations, in March with a special tea party.

Margaret was born in Mansfield Woodhouse in March, 1914 and became a nanny in Bilsthorpe to the family of the manager of a coal mine.

She married James Rhodes and they moved to Eakring. When he died in 1982, she moved back to Mansfield to be closer to her family, which now comprises one son, John, two grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

As well as one of the town’s most senior citizens, Margaret was also one of its most resourceful and devoted recyclers, finding new uses for a vast array of items.

The Lifeline scheme enables users to summon help at the push of a button 24 hours a day. It helps about 3,500 people and is available to all residents in the Mansfield district and surrounding areas. More details can be found at www.mansfield.gov.uk/ASSIST or by calling 01623 463076.