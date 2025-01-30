Fierce debate on public art spending surrounds Nottinghamshire sculpture projects

Councillors at Scrooby Rock

Nottinghamshire politicians are locked in a row on spending for public art after two separate sculpture projects faced questions over their value for taxpayers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newark and Sherwood District Council has faced criticism for its decision to spend £87,000 to move a series of stone sculptures out of storage so they can go on public display at its headquarters.

The Kiddey Stones, designed by sculptor Robert Kiddey, depict electricity production throughout history. The council, which has a Labour leader but is controlled by a coalition of Labour and independents, said the art was of “great value” and should be seen in public again after being kept in storage for 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision in December has attracted criticism from some Conservative councillors. More than half of members of the public who responded to a consultation rejected the idea, but it was passed by Newark and Sherwood District Council in December.

In response, an independent councillor has now accused Conservative councillors of hypocrisy – based on the fact the Tory-led Nottinghamshire County Council contributed £37,400 towards a sculpture in Scrooby, a small Nottinghamshire village close to the border with South Yorkshire.

Scrooby Rock was officially unveiled in September 2024.

The memorial sculpture was made to commemorate the pilgrims who made the journey to the United States in the 17th century, starting the process of founding modern day America.

In 1620, the sailing ship Mayflower travelled from the UK to the US carrying 102 passengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed around 25 million Americans are descendants of the original passengers and many of the leading pilgrims came from Scrooby.

The art installation contains the names of all of those who travelled on the Mayflower.

The Conservative-led Nottinghamshire County Council gave £37,400 towards the £60,000 sculpture, which also commemorates the Wampanoag people whose native land the Mayflower Pilgrims landed on. It also received local donations and sponsorship.

The dispute over the two sculptures came to the surface during the County Council’s Overview Committee meeting on Thursday, January 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Francis Purdue-Horan (Ind) briefly questioned the council’s Tory leadership on the “hypocrisy” of its funding towards Scrooby Rock when Newark council had faced criticism for funding the Kiddey stone relocation.

County Coun Keith Girling (Con), who represents Newark West, previously speaking at a Cabinet meeting in September 2024 said: “I’m all for having statues, but there’s a time and a place. We’re in a cost of living crisis – that’s where our focus should be.”

During the meeting Coun Bruce Laughton (Con) replied to Coun Purdue-Horan’s “hypocrisy” question that the decision for funding Scrooby Rock was made “by the previous administration” and was “unable to comment” on people’s views on the issue.

Speaking after the meeting, Coun Purdue-Horan said: “The Conservatives who run the County Council need to come clean about why it is OK for them to spend nearly £40,000 of taxpayer’s money near Yorkshire but it is not OK for Newark and Sherwood Council to do the same.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a joint statement to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Newark’s Conservative County Councillors Sue Saddington, Sam Smith, Bruce Laughton, Keith Girling and Johno Lee called the differences in circumstances between the funding of both projects “stark” and said the money was first decided in 2019 when former Conservative leader Kay Cutts was in charge.

They said: “Many of the leading figures of the group [were] from Scrooby in north Nottinghamshire.

“That is what the County Council funding has contributed to- a sculpture that is in the heart of Scrooby village, is seen by passers by daily and is attracting tourists to Nottinghamshire from the USA and beyond – contributing to a boost in tourism and the local economy.”

The Conservative councillors called the over £80,000 spend on relocating the Kiddey Stones a “total waste” and a “vanity project” and noted the Newark District Council building does not see a large footfall and is not a tourist attraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “Coun Purdue-Horan should focus on matters that are important to residents and encourage his Independent Councillor friends at Newark and Sherwood District Council to listen to the public, rather than ignoring them.

“We, on the other hand, will continue to deliver on the priorities of Newark residents.”