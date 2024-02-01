Fewer harassment cases reported to Nottinghamshire Police last year, as numbers hit record high in England and Wales

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Experts said the rise might be driven by more people coming forward, but low charging rates show victims are “being failed by a system that doesn’t deliver”.

The total figure in England and Wales was the highest since comparable records began in 2002-03, with 271,000 cases of harassment reported by all police forces.

Home Office figures show Nottinghamshire Police dealt with 4,723 harassment cases in the year to September 2023 – down from 5,085 the year before.

This was equivalent to an average of 13 cases reported every day in Nottinghamshire and a fivefold increase compared to nine years ago.

Katie Kempen, chief executive at the charity Victim Support, said: “This stark rise in reported harassment could be down to a number of factors.

“Perpetrators can now harass people online, something we know is becoming ever more common – meanwhile, better public awareness could be leading to more people coming forward.

“Sadly, the true number of offences will be much higher, given that most victims do not feel able, or want to report to the police.

“Those who do report are being failed by a system that doesn’t deliver.”

Of the harassment cases recorded in Nottinghamshire, 256 resulted in a charge or summons, or just 5.4 per cent – less than the year before when 5.7 per cent did.

Ms Kempen added low charging rates are driven in part by police forces often failing to properly recognise cases of stalking and harassment or mixing up the two distinct crimes.

Across England and Wales, there were 679,000 harassment and stalking cases reported in the year to September 2023, with just 3.4 per cent resulting in a charge or summons.

The figure may vary slightly as Devon and Cornwall Police was unable to supply crime outcomes data due to an implementation of a new IT system. These also include malicious comments, controlling behaviour and racial or religious harassment.

Nottinghamshire Police received 1,339 reports of stalking and 79 racially or religiously aggravated harassment.

Saskia Garner, head of policy and campaigns at the Suzy Lamplugh Trust, said: “We know that many who have the courage to reach out and report to the police are often not believed or have their charges changed or dropped not reflecting the gravity of the impact on themselves.

“This often then deters them from continuing to pursue the case particularly as our research shows that in many cases communication from the criminal justice system professionals about the case is at best patchy and at worst non-existent.”

Alleged victims said they did not support taking action in 39.7 per cent of the 10,910 stalking and harassment cases in Nottinghamshire.

A government spokesperson said: “Stalking and harassment is an appalling crime.

“We have doubled the maximum penalties for stalking from five to 10 years and introduced a new civil order to protect victims. We are also funding stalking charities such as the National Stalking Helpline, and quadrupling funding for victims and witness support services by March 2025.