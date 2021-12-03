Festive season kicks off with Christmas lights switch-ons in Eastwood and Kimberley

Crowds gathered in both of the towns to see the spectacular light switch-ons, along with fireworks displays and, of course, a visit from Santa himself.

The Christmas lights have made a welcome return this year after having to be cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eastwood’s Christmas light switch- on event took place on Tuesday ( November 30).

Switching on the Christmas lights in Kimberley. Photo by The Nugget.

The switch was flicked outside Eastwood Library on Wellington Place , followed by a fireworks display.

The crowds were also treated to festive street theatre and comical Victorian carol singers performing traditional carols.

Mickey and Minnie were also in town and children were awed by the giant bubbles floating around Victoria Street and Nottingham Road.

There was a Santa’s grotto, fairground rides and a special Christmas market in DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum’s secret garden with stalls from local businesses.

Crowds gathered to see the parade and lights switch. Photo by The Nugget.

Kimberley’s Christmas light switch on event took place on Friday, November26.

Santa led a parade from the church to Toll Bar Square which was followed by a welcome speech from Kimberley Town Council chairman and the Mayor of Broxtowe.

Visitors were also treated to performances by children’s dance groups, and live artist, Benji D.

There were also events at the parish hall including Santa’s g rotto and a choir.

Santa led a parade through the town. Photo by The Nugget.

And there was a fireworks display to finish off the evening with a bang.

Sam Boneham, community ambassador for Kimberley, said: "It was an absolute pleasure to attend the light switch on in Kimberley as both a member of the public and community ambassador for the Nugget in Kimberley.

"The community turn out was truly wonderful and the evening really demonstrated the strong community spirit in Kimberley.

"I took my two children aged five and three and they both really enjoyed the activities put on and of course seeing Santa and his elf.

Performers helped entertain the crowds in Eastwood. Photo by Lucy Roberts.

"A special thank you to all the volunteers who gave up their time to organise and staff this event and the Mayor of Broxtowe for attending, it was a splendid evening so well done to all involved.”

Santa was there to greet the crowds in Eastwood. Photo by Lucy Roberts.