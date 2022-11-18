Ho, ho, ho! The festive season has officially begun as the twinkling lights of Christmas were switched on in Sutton-in-Ashfield last night.

Hundreds flocked to Sutton Market Place last night (Thursday, November 17) for the annual event, which featured live singing from Leamington Primary Academy, Croft Primary School, Dalestorth Primary School, Rolls Royce Choir Group, Ellie solo vocalist, and a sing a long with Anna and Elsa from Disney’s Frozen.

There was also free face painting, fun fair rides, Santa and his sleigh, and a bustling Christmas market with more than 40 stalls selling a range of food, drinks and gifts.

The Christmas tree, lights and 3D feature lighting were switched on at 7pm, with crowds dazzled by the festive display.

1. Let there be light! Ashfield District Council chairman councillor David Walters switches the Christmas lights on. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. Musical treat Anna and Elsa from Disney's Frozen lead a special festive sing-along. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Christmas cheer Crowds gathered in Sutton Square to see the lights being turned on for another year. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. Festive buzz The evening was full of the sound of music as different performers took to the stage. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales