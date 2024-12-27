Festive joy as parents welcome babies born on Christmas Day at King's Mill Hospital

By Phoebe Cox
Published 27th Dec 2024, 11:09 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 11:29 GMT
Parents celebrate the birth of their babies who were born on Christmas Day at King’s Mill Hospital.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust announced that Baby Mikaela was the first baby born on Christmas Day at King's Mill Hospital in Sutton.

She was the “perfect present” for her parents, Kateryna and Maksym.

Mikaela arrived at 1:58 AM and weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces.

Parents from Mansfield and Shirebrook celebrated their Christmas Day babies at King’s Mill Hospital. Baby Mikaela and an unnamed baby boy were born on December 25.

Kateryna and Maksym from Shirebrook expressed that they were “happy and excited,” thanking the staff for the excellent care they received.

At 3.45am Hira and Keshu, of Mansfield, welcomed a baby boy weighing 6lb 2oz.

They described the arrival of their yet unnamed son as ‘the best Christmas gift ever’ and said that all the staff were amazing and helpful.

A trust spokesperson said: “Congratulations to the families of all our festive arrivals and a huge thank you to all the staff in Maternity and across the trust who are working over the holidays.”

Residents from the Mansfield and Ashfield area were quick to comment on the news.

In a comment on Facebook, at www.facebook.com/sherwoodforesthospitals, Karen Bingham said: “Welcome to the world little ones.”

Hayley Wootton, from Mansfield, added: “Congratulations everyone. They are both beautiful.”

Congratulations to Kateryna and Maksym, as well as Hira and Keshu, on the arrival of your new babies from all of us here at Mansfield and Ashfield Chad.

According to Yahoo, on average, 30 to 40 per cent fewer babies are born on Christmas Day compared to any other day of the year.

This makes Christmas Day one of the rarest birthdays in the UK, as well as in other countries like England and Wales, and Ireland.

