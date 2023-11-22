Festive fever is here! 20 things to do and places to go in Mansfield area this weekend

Festive fever is well and truly here – and it’s set to stay for the next six weeks or so as we run down the clock to Christmas 2023.

Your area is bulging at the seams more than Santa’s sack with events and activities over the weekend. So check out our guide to 20 things to do and places to go across the Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop, Retford and wider Nottinghamshire area.

As we approach the final week of November, it’s all about the big Christmas lights switch-ons in our towns, with Mansfield, Sutton, Worksop and Retford all set to launch their festive celebrations. Rap legend Tinchy Stryder presses the button in Mansfield.

Christmas markets are everywhere you look – from Clumber Park to Sutton Library. As are Santa’s Grottos – from Rufford Abbey to Robin Hood’s Wheelgate Park. There are plenty of chances too for the kids to meet Santa himself. You can even have breakfast with him!

Panto season has kicked into gear, with the launch of the annual shindig at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre, starring Dani Harmer, aka Tracy Beaker, no less! And the big names don’t stop there as the singing troupe, G4, one-time stars of ‘The X Factor’, arrive at Southwell Minster for a Christmas show.

With Newstead Abbey turning into Narnia, Rufford hosting a festive afternoon tea and Retford’s Majestic Theatre rockin’ all over the world, there’s every excuse to get out and about over the next few days.

Before you set off, please check the websites of your chosen destination for admission prices and opening times. Have a great weekend!

1 . Big Christmas lights switch-on in Mansfield with Tinchy Stryder Rap legend Tinchy Stryder is the headline act at Mansfield's big Christmas lights switch-on this Sunday (12 midday to 5 pm) on the Market Place. Stryder, who is a last-minute replacement for unavailable former Blue star Simon Webbe, will lead a stage show, which also features a Michael Buble tribute act, a crowd karaoke and singer Ellie Butler, before pressing the button for the lights. The day also includes festive family entertainment, Victorian carol singers, walkabout acts, giveaways, Christmas crafts and festive food.

2 . Christmas celebration in Sutton The first of three Christmas celebrations in Ashfield takes place in Sutton town centre tomorrow (Thursday) from 4 pm to 7.30 pm. A stage show will feature performances by schools, choirs, dancers and local singer Breanna. There will also be almost 50 stalls, festive food, fairground rides and more live entertainment before the switch-on of the Christmas lights at 7 pm. Similar events take place in Kirkby on Thursday, November 30 and in Hucknall on Thursday, December 6.

3 . Beauty, beast and Tracy Beaker in Mansfield's panto Iconic TV character Tracy Beaker springs back to life in Mansfield's annual Christmas panto at the Palace Theatre, which kicks off on Friday night and runs until New Year's Eve. For the actress who played her, Dani Harmer, is the star of 'Beauty And The Beast', which is promising lots of laughs and festive magic for the whole family. It's the story of Belle, who is imprisoned in an enchanted castle by a prince who has been transformed into a hideous beast, and it's a production that has won awards and five-star reviews elsewhere.