Festive choirs and a big crowd for Kirkby Christmas lights switch-on

Festive spirit was in the air as crowd enjoyed live music with performances from choirs from Kingsway, Orchard, and Greenwood Primary Schools, Fortitude Danceworks and the Christine March School of Dance.

After the music and dance, the big moment came for the switch-on with Coun Andy Meakin (Ash Ind), who represents Abbey Hill on Ashfield Council, doing the honours and flicking the switch, with help from the council’s events team.