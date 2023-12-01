News you can trust since 1952
Festive choirs and a big crowd for Kirkby Christmas lights switch-on

A bumper crowd packed into Kirkby Plaza for the annual Christmas lights switch-on event in the town.
By John Smith
Published 1st Dec 2023, 14:17 GMT

Festive spirit was in the air as crowd enjoyed live music with performances from choirs from Kingsway, Orchard, and Greenwood Primary Schools, Fortitude Danceworks and the Christine March School of Dance.

People also enjoyed fairground rides and Christmas market selling a variety of food, gifts and crafts.

After the music and dance, the big moment came for the switch-on with Coun Andy Meakin (Ash Ind), who represents Abbey Hill on Ashfield Council, doing the honours and flicking the switch, with help from the council’s events team.

The Christine March School of Dance during their performance

Kirkby Christmas lights 2023

The Christine March School of Dance during their performance

The event attracted another big crowd with plenty of families attending

Kirkby Christmas lights 2023

The event attracted another big crowd with plenty of families attending

Orchard Primary School choir was part of the entertainment

Kirkby Christmas lights 2023

Orchard Primary School choir was part of the entertainment

The fairground rides were a popular attraction for many

Kirkby Christmas lights 2023

The fairground rides were a popular attraction for many

