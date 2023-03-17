Female staff at Mansfield firm urge more women to build a career in construction

The Office for National Statistics reported that in the last quarter of 2022, more than two million people in the UK worked in construction. Out of those people, just 321,000, 14.7 percent, were women.

With a number of female employees already in a range of roles across the company, the developer is keen to break the stereotype around women working in construction.

Tia Bingham, who joined Mansfield-based Rippon Homes five years ago as a sales executive at the housebuilder’s Rose Gardens development, in Lea, Lincolnshire, said: “Rippon Homes is the first house developer I have worked for and I thoroughly enjoy my role as a sales executive.

Julie Johnson, director of sales and marketing at Rippon Homes.

“Being there every step of the house-buying process with our customers and watching them pick their plot, fixtures, and furniture, to then finally handing them over their keys, is one of the best feelings.

“I feel everyone’s opinion is taken into account here at Rippon, and that makes you feel really valued. We have a really good team spirit in our sales team and even beyond into the head office.”

Jennifer Mee, who joined Rippon Homes towards the start of 2022 as a buyer, said: “I first got into manufacturing aged 19 and worked for a local firm as a supply chain assistant.

“I worked in a team full of males and over the years several women joined, it was great to see the transition.

“I have been working for Rippon Homes for just over 12 months now, and I am so proud of how much I have learned and developed in such a short time.”

Julie Johnson, who joined Rippon Homes in May 2020, is the developer’s director of sales and marketing.

She said: “I chose to work for Rippon Homes as it’s a regional company with good values. It is committed to growth, and I felt I had the opportunity to add value and make an impact.