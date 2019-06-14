Fears this may be the last ever Warsop Carnival

Organisers of Warsop’s carnival are urging residents to get behind the event, despite there being no parade for the first time.

Due to a lack of carnival volunteers, the parade has been axed for the first time in its 87-year history, but organisers say there will still be lots to see and do, including a talent showcase, slam professional wrestling, fun dog show, a raffle and funfair.

The annual carnival, which takes place on the 7th of July, may be the last if more volunteers cannot be found.

Melissa Cooper, vice-chairman of the carnival committee, said: “I can still remember I was a carnival princess when I was 10 and really enjoyed it, so its sad there’s no parade, but there’s loads of fun to be had on the day including live music acts and children’s entertainment.

“There may be no carnival next year due to the lack of volunteers so if we want to keep the carnival we do need people to help out when required.”

Luke Spence, carnival committee chairman, added: “There will be no parade this year due to declining members of the committee - we currently have eight committee members and to run the parade we would need another four.

“On the day itself, we have about four volunteers but again, this probably needs to be around 10.

“Jobs can vary from car park duties, selling programmes, litter picking, dealing with stall holders, and meeting and greeting the music and entertainment acts, so we need more people to come forward and support the carnival.

“There is every chance that unless some fresh blood comes along next year, this will be the last year the Warsop Carnival will run”.

If you would like to volunteer on the day; then contact Luke on 07552219947 or inbox the Warsop Carnival page on Facebook.