Fears some Nottinghamshire County Council meetings could become ‘undemocratic’

There are claims Nottinghamshire County Council could become less democratic after the authority’s new leader chose not to answer any opposition questions during a public cabinet meeting.

The new Reform UK administration at the council held its first public cabinet meeting on Monday, June 23, since the party won control of the authority following the May 1 local elections.

The meeting heard about the group’s plans for a comprehensive financial and efficiency review of the council’s spending, as well as a review of the county’s roads and pavements, both of which are expected to be completed by autumn.

Before the meeting’s discussions, Coun Mick Barton (Ref), leader of the council, opened by saying: “In the [meeting’s] debate, once a report’s been introduced, I will then ask any opposition member who has made an agreed request to speak to an item to join us at the table [at the meeting].

Coun Mick Barton, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council

“I say this as an opportunity for the opposition members to input, share their views, rather than this taking a question-and-answer approach.”

During cabinet meetings under the previous Conservative-led administration, opposition questions were typically responded to by the relevant cabinet member during the public meeting.

This was conducted in a question-and-answer fashion.

However, the council’s constitution – under the ‘rules of debate’ section within ‘cabinet meeting procedure rules’ – states: “The order and length of any contribution to discussion shall be at the discretion of the Leader or the Deputy Leader if they are chairing the meeting.”

Coun Barton said if specific questions are to be asked by opposition members, cabinet members are “happy” to meet before and after meetings to give answers, instead of during the public meeting.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) after the meeting, Coun Barton said: “I’ve set the cabinet meeting up to work like this. I don’t want to move around for hours – I’m trying to streamline.

“I’m not trying to stifle debate, there’s plenty of time for opposition members to get involved in this process because there’s going to be working groups.”

The leader spoke of his “open-door” policy, saying “[Opposition members] don’t need to wait until these meetings in public to ask questions”.

It led to criticism from Conservative Coun Sam Smith, the current leader of the opposition and former council leader, who had sought “clarity” over a planned county roads review during the meeting.

He told the LDRS: “We’re grateful to the new administration for enabling [the opposition] to speak at this week’s cabinet meeting on behalf of our residents.

“Preventing questions being asked or leaving them unanswered would be undemocratic and cut out the voices of residents right across Nottinghamshire and it would lead to poor decision making.

“The council constitution allows for questions and statements to Full Council and cabinet meetings from all councillors, ensuring the voices of every resident across Nottinghamshire can be represented.

“This and all democratic representation of constituents must not be restricted to ‘behind closed doors’ or watered down in any upcoming changes to the constitution that Reform may implement.“

During the meeting, Coun Smith (Con) used his question to ask if the council could “remain committed” to the existing £70 million road maintenance pot this year.

He also asked if priority roads previously identified for repairs could remain as part of the review.

Coun Barton responded that Coun Bert Bingham (Ref), cabinet member for transport and the environment, would respond to these questions at a later stage with a “general overview”.

Coun Stuart Bestwick (Con) later asked for clarity on his concerns for the imminent financial review, asking if future financial projects would be transparent and properly scrutinised for the public.

No answer was provided by the leader in direct response to Coun Bestwick’s questions.

However, questions raised by Reform cabinet members regarding these two reviews were responded to in the meeting.

Nottinghamshire County Council did not respond when asked to clarify if Reform had made any requests to make changes to the constitution regarding debate and discussion in council meetings.