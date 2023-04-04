Farmers urged to be vigilant after spate of thefts from tractors in the Sherwood area

A post on the Sherwood Police: Bilsthorpe, Caunton, Lowdham, Southwell and villages Facebook page said: “Police are asking farmers to be vigilant after a recent theft of several advanced farming system guidance boxes and screens have been stolen from 15 tractors.

"Offenders have broken the locks of the tractors to gain entry to steal the items.

The police are urgine farmers to be vigilant after several thefts

“It is also helpful if you can record any serial numbers of your equipment so that any stolen items we recover can be returned back to their owners.