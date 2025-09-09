'Fantastic' Boughton care home rated 'good' in all areas by Care Quality Commission

A Boughton care home has been highly praised by Government watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following its latest inspection.

Boughton Manor Care Home, on Church Road, provides accommodation, nursing and personal care to older people and younger adults requiring support with their complex needs, including mental health needs.

This was the first assessment under the home’s current provider, Every Sensation Care Ltd and inspectors rated it ‘good’ in all its categories of safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led

Inspectors said in their report: “The majority of people living at the home had advanced and complex needs and therefore were unable to comment on their experience.

Boughton Manor Care Home has been rated 'Good' by the CQC. Photo: Google

"However, we observed positive interactions.

"We sought feedback from relatives, and they all spoke incredibly highly of the home, the staff and the management.

One resident told inspectors: “This home is absolutely fantastic.he manager and every member of staff are very caring and good,.

Another said: “It is a wonderful place and the staff are fantastic – this home is as good as it gets.

"The staff are kind to us and very good.

"They involve us in any changes to their care.”

Your Chad has contacted the home for comment.