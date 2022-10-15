Famous musician visits Newark to make Presentation from the Cathedral Music Trust

Kian Arundell, a chorister of St Mary Magdalene, Newark, tries out one of the new pianos.

Dr Flood was representing the Cathedral Music Trust, which has awarded the church a grant of £5,000, to support singing lessons for the choir.

Dr Flood said: “In a new collaboration, the Cathedral Music Trust and the Royal School of Church Music have created a system of grants to parish churches who are looking to expand and develop their musical forces and achievement.

“It was a huge pleasure for me to come and celebrate the award of £5,000 to the music department of St Mary Magdalene and to be able to encourage the community in all their efforts.

“The choir sang beautifully and I had the chance to meet them briefly.

“I know the talented musicians will make the most of this extra support to their future development and I am looking forward to hearing all about it.”

Dr Stephen Bullamore, church director of music, said: “The grant from the Cathedral Music Trust enables us to enhance what we can offer the children and young people of Newark and the surrounding areas who sing in in our choir. ”

The cathedral-style church choir is supported by the Magnus Educational Foundation, enabling choristers to also receive free instrumental music lessons alongside their training.

Choristers usually join the choir between the ages of seven and 11. There is also a scholarship scheme supporting older youngsters.

Rehearsals take place in the Song School twice a week after school, preparing the choir to make a glorious sound for Sunday services and civic events.

Also this week, the church rolled out a scheme to offer pianos on loan to choristers who wish to deepen their musical understanding and enhance their training with piano lessons.

Dr Bullamore said, “This all-round training enables our choristers to develop their skills quickly and to make a huge contribution to the musical life of the church and the town.

“Our choristers grow in self-confidence as they move through the choir, achieving great things along the way. As well as the obvious musical prowess that they gain, it gives a boost to their education and they enhance their lives, learning about teamwork, communication and focus.”

Kian Arundell, aged 11, who has received one of the pianos on loan, said: “Having a piano at home means I can practice whenever I want – it’s great.”

Choristers are drawn from all over Newark and the surrounding area and there are opportunities for adults as well as children.