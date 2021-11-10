Family's spectacular Christmas lights to shine again in Nuthall this year with help from TV stars

The Swift family will switch on their Christmas lights virtually at 6pm on Sunday, November 21, with the special help of the Siddiqui family from Channel 4’s Googlebox.

The Swift family, who lives on Laurel Crescent in Nuthall, have been lavishly decorating their house to delight neighbours and visitors for the past 17 years – raising more than £168,000 for When You Wish Upon a Star and Nottingham Hospitals Charity in the process.

Sadly, the well-loved festive extravaganza was cancelled last year due to coronavirus restrictions.

And although this year’s lights switch-on ceremony will be held virtually, Tony Swift, his wife Wendy, and stepson Adam, are determined to keep the tradition alive.

The fantastic lights display at the family's home in Laurel Crescent attracts hundreds of people from miles around each year.

Tony said: “We really look forward to this time of year – it has become a Christmas tradition for people from near and far.

“We will be putting up a small display again this time, similar to last year.

“The donation chute will be at the front of the garden, however there will be no access in and around the garden this year.”

The Swifts will once again turn on the lights, albeit virtually, with the help of the Siddiqui family from Gogglebox, made up of dad Sid, and his sons Bassit and Umar.

The loveable TV stars first became involved in the Nuthall Christmas Lights back in 2017.

The Siddiqui family said: “Christmas is a time for following tradition and the switching on of the Nuthall lights has now become a Siddiqui tradition.

“It is fantastic to see the selflessness of the Swift family and the community spirit of Nuthall each year. That is why we love to be a part of the lights switch on.

“We have seen first-hand how the money raised supports so many people and it is very humbling to be even a small part of it.”

The Swift family chose to begin fundraising for Nottingham Hospitals Charity after Wendy’s father, John Sheeran, was diagnosed with terminal cancer 15 years ago. John received treatment at Hayward House and the family chose to thank the staff for the care he received.

The other half of the funds raised this year will go to When You Wish Upon a Star, which grants magical wishes for children living with life threatening illnesses.

Regional fundraiser for the charity, Alexa Wigfield, said: “We would like to thank the Swift family for their continued support. We are incredibly lucky to have such amazing fundraisers.”

To watch the virtual switch-on, follow Nuthall Christmas Lights on Facebook.