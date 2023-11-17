Family 'upset' over locked building at Mansfield crematorium on Remembrance day
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thomas Pearson said he was “concerned” by the development at Mansfield crematorium which left his family “upset” on Remembrance Day.
Thomas is the grandson of Eric Pearson, who was a Royal Marine commando, who lived and worked in South Normanton at the colliery.
Eric sadly passed away on the November 11, 1985, aged 47, leaving behind his young father, uncle and grandmother.
Thomas said his family, now living in Derbyshire, visit to pay their respects at the crematorium annually on November 11.
He said: “In our visits every year, we travel to the crematorium, place flowers inside the building and pay our respects at the book of remembrance inside.
“This year we were shocked to find that the book of remembrance locked, the building closed, and no where to place flowers.
“We saw a sign informing of the closure in small print, much to our upset.
“It was upsetting seeing my elderly grandmother, unable to mourn for her late husband on Remembrance day.
“We spoke to other groups who came to pay their respects, who sadly were not afforded the opportunity to do so.”
Thomas expressed concern for his grandmother – who is registered disabled – as he said she was unable to access the toilets on site, and had to use facilities elsewhere.
“The experience has shaken our experience of returning to Mansfield, and we have now reconsidered whether to return in future,” said Thomas.
A Mansfield Council spokesperson said the council acknowledged that families may wish to pay respect to their loved ones, particularly at poignant times of the year, but confirmed the book of remembrance is closed at weekends due to various reasons including staffing cover.
Families can view entries to the book of remembrance digitally via https://mansfield.bookofremembrance.uk/
The council spokesperson added: “We are continuing to listen to feedback from families regarding the opening times and we hope to announce a long-term solution soon.
"Families can leave flower tributes for loved ones in the stands outside the floral hall at weekends.
“Due to continual vandalism and the condition of the toilets, they have been closed temporarily.
“The council is currently undertaking toilet condition surveys to find a long-term solution.”