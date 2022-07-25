Family thanks Selston café for 'giving hope' after dad dies in sudden accident

Michael's family members and friends presented a cheque for £360 to the Tin Hat Community Cafe.

Michael Duray was out walking on his own near Matlock, Derbyshire, back in May when he is thought to have slipped and fallen to his death.

“We think he must have lost his footing and fallen," Michael’s daughter Claire Pepper said.

“Although it still isn’t clear exactly what happened on that day. He was missing overnight and they found him the next morning.

Michael Duray was 62 when he passed away in May.

“It really is tragic, a great shock to lose dad so suddenly.”

Michael, 62, who was living with Claire and her husband Charlie at the time in Selston, suffered with bouts of anxiety due to his struggles with a condition called tinnitus, which causes constant ringing in the ears.

Claire said that he found comfort at the Tin Hat Community Cafe, which is based in the village, in the weeks before his untimely death.

She said: “It was a place Michael held dear to his heart as he was not in the best health emotionally.

A young Michael Duray tube-feeding his daughter in 1994 after she was born premature.

“He went there everyday. He was a bit shy and introverted so this café helped him no end.

“He had just started to get his confidence back – it gave him hope and friendship. It’s a nice way to remember him.”

The Tin Hat Community Café, at the Tin Hat Centre, received National Lottery funding in 2018 and they refurbished the café and kitchen.

They offer befriending meals on Wednesdays, which Michael was invited to every week.

The café describes itself as a ‘friendly community hub – one that local people will be proud of and that will be regularly utilised by members of the community irrespective of their background’.

Claire said the café’s help for Michael was “invaluable” and as such, his family and friends raised £360 in donations for the café at his funeral in lieu of flowers. They also held Michael's wake at the café.

“It really is an amazing place,” she said.

“They’re such a nice band of caring people who do so much good in the community. After something tragic like this, we wanted to do something positive so we’ve raised what we can to help them to help others.

“And I want others in the area to know that this facility is there – I don’t think that many people know about it.

“They provide meals and try to ease people back into society when they’ve had a wobble with their confidence.

“It is always somewhere that people can reach out to for support if they need it.”

The Tin Hat Centre opened approximately 20 years ago and comprises of the Community Cafe, Citizens Advice, Sure Start, parent and toddler groups, a number of workshops and arts and crafts groups.