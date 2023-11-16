Family-owned construction company supporting dementia

Currently constructing Kings Wood on Skegby lane in Mansfield, Taggart Homes are sponsoring two local adventurers on their epic challenge of rowing 3,500 nautical miles across the Atlantic Ocean.

George Nelson of Team Oar Blimey, and Julie Whitehouse, Sales Manager of Taggart Homes Southern Region, were recently invited to the Our Dementia Choir rehearsal’s. One of which was a Halloween themed rehearsal, whereby Taggart Homes donated a number of raffle prizes for fundraising.

The Oar Blimey team are aiming to raise £250,000 to help people living with dementia and the funds raised from this challenge will be distributed between Vicky McClure’s Our Dementia Choir, and Ladybrook Enterprise’s Help at Hand charities who will use it to improve local dementia services.

With the departure date fast approaching, Nick Taggart, Director of Taggart Homes said: Taggart Homes are delighted and proud to be involved with this challenge and to show our support to the local and wider reaching community “We wish both George and Russell the very best and will be following them on their journey”.

George Nelson of Team Oar Blimey, with Julie Whitehouse of Taggart Homes.

Taggart Homes is an innovative and award-winning family business, within the new homes construction industry. For more information on their new developments in Mansfield and Retford, please visit www.taggarthomes.com or email [email protected] .