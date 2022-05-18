PC Christopher McDonald was aged only 19 when he lost his life bravely trying to apprehend multiple burglary suspects .

His relatives gathered at his memorial stone at Nottinghamshire Police and Fire Joint Headquarters to remember his life.

Supported by Assistant Chief Constable Steven Cooper and representatives from the Nottinghamshire Police Federation, PC McDonald’s family laid a memorial wreath in his memory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family of PC Christopher McDonald along with Assistant Chief Constable Steven Cooper and representatives from the Nottinghamshire Police Federation.

Mr Cooper said: “PC McDonald made the ultimate sacrifice in his heroic attempts to uphold the law and bring criminals to justice.

“More than four decades later, we are proud to gather on this day every year to remember a life and a policing career cut so tragically short.

“While much has changed in officer safety since the 1970s, what happened on this day 44 years ago should still serve as a reminder about the potential dangers all police officers face when they go out on patrol to serve and protect the public.”

PC McDonald, from Skegby, was killed on May 17, 1978, as he was on night patrol in Worksop.

PC Christopher McDonald.

He responded to an alarm sounding at a jeweller’s shop on Central Avenue during a night shift, chasing the suspects towards the River Ryton.

PC McDonald radioed colleagues to say he was in contact with the suspects, but after sending a message of their whereabouts nothing further was heard from him.

In a subsequent struggle with a suspect, the young officer suffered serious head injuries and his body was found in the river the following day.

Albert Loveday, aged 20, was later convicted of his murder and was jailed for life.

In 1980, PC McDonald was posthumously awarded the Queen’s Commendation for Bravery.

On this day last year, a new memorial stone to PC McDonald was unveiled outside Worksop Library after a successful public fundraising campaign by a local officer.