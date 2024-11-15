Family left 'heartbroken’ after child's gravestone left vandalised in Sutton Cemetery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson has called on Ashfield Council to do more tackle security issues at Sutton Cemetery after a child’s grave was vandalised.

On the morning of November 14, a local resident discovered a baby’s grave that had been vandalised in St Mary’s cemetery.

This grave is owned by Laura Griffin whose daughter Poppy Hayes passed away nearly 11 years ago.

The headstone had been removed and vandalised.

The vandalised headstone has left Poppy's family distraught. Photo: Submitted

Parents and families have been fighting for 19 years for improvements to the children’s section of the cemetery where issues have ranged from the theft of ornaments and decorations around graves, to dog mess regularly being left around the area.

The council agreed to install CCTV in early 2023 to address concerns regarding theft.

Now, Mr Anderson (Ref) has stepped in to support the families of the children buried at the cemetery.

He said: “It’s disgraceful that these issues at this children’s cemetery have been ongoing for years, and yet Ashfield Council has still not resolved these issues.”

“Nobody should have to bury their children, but those that do at the very least just want their resting place to be a respected, safe and beautiful environment.”

“I am once again calling out Ashfield Council to listen to the families of the children buried here and resolved the issues.”

The MP has written to the council and the police regarding the matter.

Lisa Angell, who represents the Sutton Cemetery Children’s Area Action Group, said: “I am absolutely devastated for this heartbroken family. Problems at this site have been ongoing for several years, but never to this extent.”

A fundraiser has now been set up to replace the headstone at gofundme.com/f/make-jacobs-wishes-come-true?cdn-cache=0

In a statement on its Facebook page, Charles Edwards, executive director for operations at Ashfield Council said: "We are aware of an incident at Sutton Cemetery where a baby's headstone was vandalised.

"We are taking this incident very seriously.

“It has been reported to police and we have requested CCTV footage from the area.

"This disgraceful behaviour is absolutely unacceptable, and we are now in the process of reaching out to the families involved to offer our support.

"Community protection officers will be increasing their patrols at the cemetery over the next few days.

"Any individuals identified who are involved in such behaviour will be prosecuted.”