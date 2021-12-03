The Jerry Green Dog Rescue, which has a branch on Warsop Lane, is offering more than 30 prizes; including a luxury spa visit, signed memorabilia, ‘experience day’ vouchers and gifts in its latest fundraising auction.

The auction catalogue will be uploaded onto Jerry Green’s Facebook page today, at 5pm, Friday, December 3 and close at 5pm on Sunday 5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Santa's little helpers, who lives at the Jerry Green Dog Rescue helping to promote the Christmas auction and hoping to find a forever home.

Winning bidders will receive their prize, and will be gifted a ‘Jerry Green Dog Rescue ‘thank you’ pack, containing a certificate and present.

The shelter says: “If you are looking for a Christmas gift or an unforgettable experience to enjoy, or a treat for yourself! Jerry’s Christmas auction’ really does have something for all!

“Finish or start your Christmas shopping from the comfort of your sofa, while supporting rescue dogs in need, what could be more festive?”

To see the lots on offer in the Christmas auction and to bid, visit the centre’s Facebook event page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/1496110374121430

The centre is also hosting a free family fun ‘Santa Paws’ event on Saturday, December 11.

It includes games, raffles and tombola and visitors can also pay £6 for their dog to visit Santa, to have a professional picture taken. A printed photo and a small gift for your dog is included.

There will also be winter warming treats available at the centre’s hot chocolate and mince pie stand.

Due to Government rules, the centre asks people to wear their masks when visiting.