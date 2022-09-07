Hundreds are expected to visit the Tour of Britain 'village' at Chesterfield Road Park tomorrow (Thursday, September 8), where the entertainment will include a have-a-go BMX track, live music and various sporting activities.

Youngsters from five local schools will be taking part in a nail biting bike dash to the finishing line and cycling fans will be able to grab a selfie with their heroes after they cross the finishing line at around 3.15pm.

Live coverage of the race will be shown on a big screen in the park throughout the day.

The finish of the Tour of Britain stage in Mansfield in 2018

Adam Hill, the Mansfield District Council CEO, said: "It's going to be amazing and a great fun day out for all ages. There'll be lots to do and plenty of activities to keep youngsters entertained.

"It is testament to Mansfield's skill at hosting these kinds of major prestigious events, that Tour of Britain is returning to this district for a third time in recent years.

"The local community have really got behind the event - their efforts to decorate the area are fantastic and we can't thank them enough.

"I would like to offer a special shout-out to the people of Warsop, Mansfield Woodhouse and Forest Town, for really getting into the spirit of the event."

Tour of Britain banner on top of the cricket pavilion in Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield

The festivities at the park open from 11am and continue until around 4pm.

Attractions include cycling themed walkabout entertainment, BMX cycling sessions and balance bikes, stalls, sporting activities, including tennis, football and boxing, free bike servicing, live music with Back Chat Brass, bikeability proficiency tests, festival glitter station, free giveaways, including Robin Hood hats, meet and greets with the TOBi Mascot, street food stalls and Sports 4 Kids go carting.

Thousands are expected to line the route across Nottinghamshire as more than 100 riders battle it out for the Stage Five of the globally televised cycle race.

Yarn bombed bike in Forest Town

Among them are expected to be Ross Lamb, from Mansfield, and Ollie Peckover, from Ruddington, who cycle for the Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycle team, and Tour de France stage winner Tom Pidcock.

It will be the third time that Mansfield has welcomed the event after hosting a stage start in 2017 and a stage finish in 2018. Last time the Nottingham/Mansfield leg of the race was watched by 35,000 people and boosted the local economy by more than £360,000.

Stage Five, the longest of the race's eight stages, will start in West Bridgford meander through 118 miles (187km) of Nottinghamshire, including 8.8 miles (14km) through Warsop, Mansfield Woodhouse, Forest Town and other neighbourhoods close to Mansfield town centre.

It will enter Mansfield district from the B6034 from Edwinstowe. Rolling road closures will be in place from around 2pm. Most routes will re-open as soon as the peloton has passed through but motorists should expect short delays on the day.

Yarn bombed bike in Warsop

An interactive map of the full route can be seen on the council's Tour of Britain hub at www.mansfield.gov.uk/TOB.

The UK’s most prestigious cycle race began in Aberdeen on Sunday, September 4, and culminates eight stages later on the Isle of Wight.

ITV4 is broadcasting live flag-to-flag coverage of every stage and nightly highlights show. The race is being shown in over 150 countries worldwide.

Check out www.mansfield.gov.uk/TOB and keep up to date with all news and information at www.mansfield.gov.uk/news, www.mansfield.gov.uk/events or follow the updates on Facebook @mymansfielduk

The best places to view the race in the district are Forest Road and Sherwood Street, Warsop, A60, outside the Coopers Arms, and Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse, Old Mill Lane and Sherwood Hall Road, Forest Town, Carter Lane, Racecourse Ward, Rock Hill and Ratcliffe Gate, Newgate Ward, and St Peter’s Way and Chesterfield Road South, Portland Ward.

Timings are approximate but people are advised to be at their preferred cheering spot by 2pm.

The most affected road will be Chesterfield Road South which will be closed all day in both directions from the A6009 Rosemary Street to the junction of Pheasant Hill from 4.45am to 7pm.

There will, however, be limited access through this road closure for people living in Limestone Rise, from 4.45am to 2pm and from 4pm to 7pm.

Residents of this road will have go through the car park of Register Office on Chesterfield Road South to gain access between Limestone Rise and Chesterfield Road South.

Chesterfield Road South remains accessible to homes and businesses in both directions travelling from the north, from The Rufford pub junction to Pheasant Hill until 2pm and after 4pm.

From 2pm to 4pm the section of Chesterfield Road South between Mount Street and Pheasant Hill will be closed in both directions.

Any houses or businesses in these areas can apply for a parking permit at the Civic Centre by emailing the Events team at [email protected]

Entry and exit at Tesco on Chesterfield Road South will also be affected with only a right-hand turn permitted from the exit from around 2pm and no exit or entry from around 2.30pm. A right turn only will be reinstated as soon as possible after 3.15pm and the road is expected to be reopened in full at around 4pm.

Chesterfield Road South will fully reopen from 7pm.

The race is expected to reach locations in Mansfield at the following approximate times, Market Warsop from 2.40pm to 3.30pm, Mansfield Woodhouse from 2.45pm to 3.40pm, Old Mill Lane from 2.50pm to 3.45pm, Carter Lane from 2.55pm to 3.45pm, St Peter's Way from 2.55pm to 3.50pm and Chesterfield Road South from 2.55pm to 3.50pm.

These areas will have a rolling road closure from approximately 2pm until after the peloton has passed when it will be reopened by the race marshals.

Motorists should expect short delays on the day. Diversions will be sign posted.