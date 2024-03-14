Family-focused charity searches for more trustees to help it expand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Emily Harris Foundation was set up by Clare and Neil Harris following the loss of their daughter Emily in February 2007.

Emily had been born six weeks prematurely on September 5, 2006 at Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, weighing 3lb ½oz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It had been identified during the pregnancy that she was suffering from a serious heart condition, Truncus Arteriosis, and had also been having problems growing in the womb.

The charity has issued more than 2,250 welcome packs over the years.

The foundation was set up to help staff working in neonatal wards, and to support families who have children receiving treatment on those wards.

It works mostly at King's Mill Centre but Clare, the CEO of the charity, wants to expand what it does so it can help more families, and has announced that they need more trustees to bring additional experience and connections to the organisation.

She said: “We have fabulous trustees who are absolutely brilliant but we would like to expand what we do and so we need additional trustees to help us reach our goals.“We have spent time putting in place the right structures so that we can expand and help more families.“Ideally, we need people with experience of charities, and people with extensive networks so that we can spread the word even further.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity helps many families throughout the year, and it is estimated that it has issued more than 2,250 welcome packs since it began its work.

An open day is being held to help people find out more about the work of the charity, and it takes place at the Teversal Village Hall on Saturday March 23 at 12.30pm.