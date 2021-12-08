Jackie Lymn Rose, director at A.W. Lymn, with one of the 92 Christmas trees that is being donated to church communities.

For more than 70 years, the family-run funeral service, A.W. Lymn, has handed over the trees to hard-hit parishes in inner-city Nottingham.

But this time, the company, which has branches in Mansfield, Sutton, Rainworth and Mansfield Woodhouse, is spreading festive joy to 92 churches across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire as a mark of respect after such a difficult time because of the pandemic.

The 92 trees, which were grown in Scotland, are being delivered by courier to each church.

Jackie Lymn Rose, director of the firm, said: “Giving back to our local communities is so important to us as a family business.

"Having 27 funeral homes in so many areas, it’s important to stay connected with the church communities that we serve and to show our thanks for all the amazing work they do.

"The pandemic has had a real impact on the Church and, sadly, many churches have had to close over the past 18 months.

"We hope this donation of trees helps to bring our local parishes and communities together as they decorate the trees in readiness for all their festive activities, celebrations and services.”

One of the parishes to receive a Lymn’s tree is Clifton, near Nottingham. Its rector, the Rev Lydia Cartwright, said: “We are incredibly grateful for this thoughtful donation.

"We can’t wait to decorate the tree in time for our school visits, Christmas services and events we have coming up over the festive period.”